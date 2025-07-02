✋ Nintendo denies the reported five million Switch 2 sales figure, stating the data was test information and not accurate

Nintendo has denied a recent report that the Switch 2 has sold five million units since launch, and that the figures spotted online were "unintentionally" made public.

David Gibson, a senior Analyst at MST Financial, spoke to Nintendo about the sales figures, which said: "It appears that test data prepared for a web site update was unintentionally made publicly accessible. Temporarily visible data was for testing purposes only, and is not accurate and not related to any sales result or projection of Switch 2."

However, Gibson believes that Nintendo will announce that Switch 2 has sold more than five million consoles, and that it may be closer to 5.4 million total sales for June.

Gibson said that we should also get an official announcement from Nintendo on August 1, confirming that the Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console of all time.

Nintendo recently apologized for Switch 2 shortages, and said "demand exceeded our expectations”. The Japanese company said it was working to improve its production system to deliver as many units as possible.

To put the Switch 2's success into perspective, the original Switch took four months to reach five million units, and sold 2.74 million in its first month, while the PlayStation 5 took 2.5 months to hit the same marker, and sold 3.4 million in its first month. The Nintendo Switch is the company's most successful console of all time, selling over 152 million units since it launched.

However, it remains slightly behind its handheld the Nintendo DS, which sold 154 million units, and eight million units off Sony’s PS2, which remains king of console sales on 160 million units.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut's Senior Editor.