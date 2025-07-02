Amazon is the only major US retailer that hasn’t had the Switch 2 in stock. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Amazon is the one major retailer in the US that still hasn’t held a Nintendo Switch 2 restock. In fact, until a couple of weeks ago, you couldn’t even find Nintendo Switch 2 games from Nintendo for sale.

And that’s because Amazon and Nintendo have had a long running dispute that saw Nintendo pull its hardware and games from the retailer in March 2024. It’s also why you couldn’t find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order at Amazon, or any of Nintendo’s first-party offerings like Mario Kart World for sale.

However, the relationship has since changed between the two companies, as Nintendo Switch 2 first-party software has returned to Amazon. We’ve also seen some Nintendo Switch 2 stock at Amazon, but these were well above MSRP at $600 and $900 and sold by third-party resellers, not Amazon.

So why did sudden change of heart? Well, according to Bloomberg, Nintendo and Amazon fell out due to how Amazon handles third-party sellers. Bloomberg spoke to “a person familiar with the situation” and said that Nintendo pulled its products after seeing “unauthorized sales” were appearing on the site, which undercut Nintendo’s prices.

Bloomberg’s source said the sellers were bulk-buying Nintendo products in Southeast Asia, and reselling them for a reduced rate on Amazon US.

Amazon and Nintendo have denied this report with a Nintendo spokesperson saying, “There is no such fact. We do not disclose details of negotiations or contracts with retailers.” An Amazon spokesperson also said: “the claims made by Bloomberg regarding our relationship with Nintendo are inaccurate.”

While the specifics may be up for debate, it seems like Nintendo and Amazon have at least come to a temporary truce, as you can purchase many of the best Switch 2 games directly from the online retailer once again. But what about an Amazon Nintendo Switch 2 restock?

Nintendo may still be reluctant to sell its hardware on Amazon, especially as – right now – there isn’t really any need to. The Nintendo Switch 2 continues to break sales records and has become the fastest selling-console of all time. Additional sales from Amazon wouldn’t have hurt the console’s success, but it’s not like Nintendo has stock to spare right now.

Amazon is clearly still comfortable with promoting resellers, too, which Bloomberg suggests is the reason the retailer got into hot water with Nintendo in the first place.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

We’re obviously keeping one eye on Amazon to see if the situation changes, but as it stands, we’re continuing to focus on Walmart, Target, GameStop, Best Buy and Sam’s Club for the next Switch 2 restock. As always, The Shortcut subscribers will be the first to know whenever more Switch 2 stock appears.

Best Buy recently held an in-store Switch 2 restock, and Walmart went live with a Switch 2 restock for Walmart+ members. We predict the next major Switch 2 restock will take place mid-July.

Don’t be fooled by Amazon resellers

Amazon has had the Nintendo Switch 2 “in stock” briefly, but only for a higher price than MSRP, topping out at $999. Amazon allows third-party resellers (think: drop shippers) to use its product pages to sell items directly to consumers, similar to how Walmart third-party marketplaces work. Remember: only buy from listings that say “Dispatches from Amazon & Sold by Amazon” and “Sold & Shipped by Walmart” in the case of Switch 2 restocks.

The Shortcut’s Nintendo Switch restock alerts

