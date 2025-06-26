(Credit: The Shortcut)

Walmart’s Nintendo Switch 2 restock has sadly been and gone, but we can roughly predict when it’ll next have Nintendo’s elusive console in stock.

Ahead of yesterday’s restock, The Shortcut was informed by a reliable Walmart source that “we expect significantly more inventory tonight vs. the previous releases” and that proved to be the case. The US retailer had a healthy supply of Nintendo’s new console available on June 25, and we saw lots of happy replies in The Shortcut Substack Chat as people finally got their hands on the system.

Some were even able to pick up a second Switch 2 for some family fun gaming, but there are still thousands of people who came up short. After all, Walmart’s Switch 2 restock was primarily for Walmart+ members, as paying subscribers got an hour of early access.

Some users also reported issues with Walmart’s website in general, leading to problems checking out, even if they were a Walmart+ member. The site also crashed or locked up, which wasn’t ideal.

Still, the vast majority of people were able to checkout with the console quickly, especially if they used multiple devices (phones, computers, tablets). This has been one of our long-running tips, as it gives you more chance of getting beyond the waiting room queue.

However, the question for those who missed out is simply: when will the next Switch 2 restock at Walmart take place?

Next Walmart Switch 2 restock

Even though we’ve seen the odd impromptu restock at Walmart, the retailer tends to stick to a rather familiar pattern. Most Switch 2 restocks take place every three weeks (give or take), which means we should see the next Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock happen mid-July, if not sooner.

Case in point: Walmart had Switch 2 stock online on June 6, and the latest big restock took place on June 25.

Walmart may also save up its Switch 2 stock to take attention away from Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which takes place on July 8 to 11. Walmart likes to launch its own set of deals during Prime Day, with the best offers open to Walmart+ subscribers. Having Switch 2 in stock again would certainly take people’s eyes off Amazon and back onto Walmart.

We’ve seen multiple first-hand accounts in The Shortcut Chat that Target seems to be holding more in-store restocks early in the morning. It appears that you’ll want to get there for 8am to have the best chance, but it’s still a bit of a lottery due to being location dependent.

Best Buy also had a restock last week, which means it’s likely the next one will take place in July at the earliest.

GameStop went live with a bundle, but still hasn’t offered a genuine online restock, choosing instead to focus on in-store restocks instead. Unfortunately, that wasn’t helped when a truck containing almost 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles was robbed.

