😡 A truck carrying nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles was stolen in Colorado, impacting GameStop restocks

😬 The theft occurred on June 8 at Love's Truck Stop in Bennett, Colorado, involving Mario Kart World bundles worth $499.99 each

📉 Nintendo faces a potential loss of over $1.4 million, delaying restocks for eager fans

👮‍♂️ Stolen consoles can be bricked remotely if connected to the Internet, and authorities are monitoring for online resale attempts.

However, those who want to buy Nintendo's console from GameStop have just been dealt an unforeseen blow.

According to a news report from 9News, a truck carrying almost 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles has been targeted by criminals. The driver, whose cargo was set to be delivered to a GameStop store in Grapevine, Texas, noticed the entire trailer of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles had been stolen during a pre-trip inspection.

The theft was reported on June 8 at Love's Truck Stop in Bennett, Colorado. However, it's unclear if that's where the crime took place. The driver claims that they didn't know what they were transporting, except that the shipment was games and toys.

To make matters worse, the consoles stolen were the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, which costs $499.99. It means Nintendo may have lost over $1.4 million due to the heist, and that fans who are eager to get a Switch 2 will have to wait longer for more stock to arrive.

As the 9News reporter reminds us, it's difficult to find Nintendo Switch 2 in stock right now. Nintendo Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console of all time, selling 3.4 million units in four days. It helps that the Switch 2 is fantastic, as we highlighted in our comprehensive Nintendo Switch 2 review.

But what about those stolen Switch 2 consoles? Nintendo can brick the Switch 2 remotely if any stolen units connect to the Internet. Serial numbers will be recorded, and police and Nintendo will be on alert to see if they appear in the future. 9News believes the consoles will be listed on the dark web, so don't expect any on Craig's List.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.