📈 The Nintendo Switch 2 sold over 3.5 million units in just four days, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo console of all time

🤯 It outpaced the original Switch, which took a month to reach 2.74 million units, and eclipsed the PS5's four-week record of 3.4 million units

👏 Despite being Nintendo's most expensive console and controversy over Mario Kart World's $80 price, early sales have been historic

👉 Upcoming exclusives include Donkey Kong Bananza, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and a Splatoon spin-off called Splatoon Raiders

Nintendo has announced that in the four days since the Switch 2 launched on June 5, it's sold over 3.5 million units.

To put that into perspective, it makes the Nintendo Switch 2 the fastest-selling Nintendo hardware of all time, and also eclipses the record set by the PS5, which reportedly sold 3.4 million units globally in its first four weeks. Remember, the Switch 2 accomplished that feat in just four days.

With over 3.5 million units sold in four days, Nintendo Switch 2 sales outpace the original Switch by a distance. The Switch took one month to reach 2.74 million units sold.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has also nearly overtaken Valve's Steam Deck, the most portable PC handheld on the market. Steam Deck sales were last recorded to be around four million in February 2025. Not only has the Steam Deck been on sale for almost four years, but it also received a mid-generation refresh with the Steam Deck OLED.

This is clearly a historic start for Nintendo Switch 2, especially as the Switch 2 is Nintendo's most expensive console to date. There was also controversy around Mario Kart World costing $80 instead of $70. It seems that hasn't deterred early adopters.

“Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go,” said Nintendo of America president and COO Doug Bowser. “We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways.”

However, Nintendo will have to ensure it keeps the momentum and consumer satisfaction high by releasing a steady slate of unmissable games.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launch games mostly consisted of games that had already been released elsewhere, but releasing Mario Kart World as a pack-in and day one title was a smart move. It helps that the game is excellent, too.

Nintendo has already revealed which exclusives are on the way for the rest of the year. Donkey Kong Bananza launches on July 17, 2025, and there are also Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A for fans to look forward to.

Nintendo also revealed that a Splatoon spin-off called Splatoon Raiders is on the way, and there's a chance it could release before the holiday season.

Updates to some of the best Switch games are also coming thick and fast. Nintendo has updated 13 games for free, with Splatoon 3 getting a free update tomorrow, June 12. Paid upgrade packs are available for various third-party games and Nintendo's first-party titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

