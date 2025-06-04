(Credit: The Shortcut)

👇 There are five Nintendo Switch 2 accessories that you should consider buying

📷 The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: Enhances gameplay and social features with 1080p resolution, wide-angle lens, privacy cover, and stand

🎮 Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: Offers wake functionality, additional buttons, improved HD Rumble, and a 40-hour battery life

👍 Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller: Wireless, ideal for GameCube titles on Nintendo Switch Online, with added buttons for modern functionality

🙌 Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Card: Essential for expanded storage – opt for 512GB or 1TB to accommodate larger game files

👷‍♂️ Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case: Protects the console on the go – official case includes color-matching zips and game card storage.

If you've pre-ordered Nintendo's upcoming system or plan on picking one up on launch day, you'll want to treat yourself to a few Nintendo Switch 2 accessories as well.

Not only will the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories enhance your overall experience, but they can also unlock new features for Nintendo's system.

If you're struggling to decide which Switch 2 accessories you should buy at launch, I've whittled them down to five must-have additions.

Perhaps the most exciting Nintendo Switch 2 accessory on this list is the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera. The Switch 2 Camera is a gateway to expanded gameplay and social possibilities. It allows you to share your reactions with friends online while also adding new gameplay features to certain games like Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Support for the accessory is already strong, with several Nintendo Switch 2 launch games compatible with the camera. And while cheaper alternatives are available, the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is the choice pick. It features 1080p resolution, a wide-angle lens, a privacy cover, and a stand that elevates it from your TV stand.

Even though the Nintendo Switch 2 supports older controllers, including the original Switch Pro Controller, you'll want to pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller for the following reasons. Not only does it allow you to wake the console from sleep – something that older accessories cannot – it features two additional back buttons, a dedicated C button for GameChat, a 3.5mm headphone jack, improved HD Rumble, and "smooth-gliding sticks".

It also charges faster than the previous Pro Controller yet retains the impressive 40-hour battery life that shames the PS5 controller's battery life.

Another controller that's a must-have for the Nintendo Switch 2 is the new GameCube controller. Nintendo has created a wireless GameCube controller that features an additional ZL button, the Capture button, a C button and the Home button.

The GameCube controller is an essential purchase as it's the ideal way to play GameCube titles on Nintendo Switch Online – a perk exclusive to Switch 2.

If you want to get the fastest times in F-Zero GX and really capture that classic feeling when playing games like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, the Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller should be in your basket.

Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Card

With the Nintendo Switch 2 capable of outputting 4K graphics and running more graphically intensive games, file sizes are much bigger than what we've been used to on the Switch. Even though the Switch 2 has four times the internal storage of the Switch, it'll likely run out fast if you're purchasing digital titles or game-key cards.

A Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Card is an essential purchase then, but don't rush out and buy this accessory just yet. I'd recommend purchasing a 512GB or 1TB microSD Express Card at the very minimum, since adding another 256GB of storage could cost you another upgrade in the future.

It's an obvious one, but with the Nintendo Switch 2 being a handheld as much as it is a traditional home console, you'll need a carrying case if you plan on taking your Switch 2 anywhere.

While there are countless cases to choose from, including the excellent dbrand Switch 2 Killswitch case, Nintendo's official carrying case comes with color-matching zips, a screen protector, and a handy sleeve inside to store your game cards. It’s also being sold for a reasonable price.

