The Nintendo Switch 2 supports most existing Switch accessories, which is helpful for those looking to save a few extra bucks after purchasing the console.

However, you might have convinced yourself that your regular ol' Switch Pro Controller will work fine on the Switch 2. And in many respects it will, despite this annoying issue.

Nintendo's website says you cannot exit sleep mode using the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and original Joy-Con controllers. That's a deal breaker for me, as I plan to use the Switch 2 in docked mode fairly often.

It means you'll have to get up and press the power button manually while the Switch 2 is in the dock. Or, you'll need the right Joy-Con 2 controller nearby to wake up the system that way.

This caveat also applies to classic Switch Online controllers. You won't be able to wake up the Switch 2 using the N64 controller, Sega Genesis controller, but there’s a chance the new GameCube controller could work. Either way, you’ll still need to have an extra gamepad close at hand.

None of the controllers you may own will wake the Switch 2, it seems. (Credit: The Shortcut)

If the Switch 2 works the same way as the Switch, once the system has woken up, you’ll also have to go into Controllers > Change grip/order, and make sure your Switch Pro Controller is 'Player 1’ instead of the controller that woke the system. Yeah, no thanks.

Of course, waking the Switch 2 up from sleep isn't the only benefit of purchasing the new Switch 2 Pro Controller. Not only is it lighter, but it charges significantly faster than the previous model and lasts just as long. Furthermore, the Switch 2 Pro Controller features improved HD Rumble 2, a headphone jack, two customizable back buttons, and a C button for GameChat.

Sadly, it won't feature Hall Effect analog sticks to eliminate stick drift. However, Nintendo has said the Pro Controller has been redesigned and has "smooth-gliding sticks" instead that should be more durable. The controller is also quieter in operation.

