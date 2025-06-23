(Credit: The Shortcut)

🎮 The Shortcut is tracking the next Nintendo Switch restock with alerts

🌟 The next big restock is set to take place at Walmart on June 25

🔜 GameStop went live with a Switch 2 bundle on Sunday

💬 Priority Alerts: The Shortcut subscribers can enter our Substack Chat for 1:1 help and get alerts about the specific restock time

🔔 Turn on notifications for Matt Swider on X to get additional alerts

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 restock update took place over the weekend, with GameStop quietly going live with a bundle that contained practically everything you’d need on day one.

The Switch 2 bundle included the console with Mario Kart World, a 256GB Samsung microSD Express card, a Joy-Con Charging Grip, and two official Switch 2 racing wheels from Nintendo.

As usual, The Shortcut Chat was first to know, with many securing the console thanks to our well-timed alerts. Even though it took place on a Sunday, that didn’t stop us from informing subscribers that a Switch 2 restock was available.

Paid subscribers to The Shortcut were able to grab the bundle before it sold out. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Unsurprisingly, the GameStop Switch 2 bundle sold out pretty quickly, despite its $624 price tag. However, we’re continuing to help people buy the Switch 2, with over 12,000 people snagging the console thanks to our alerts and links.

The console remains in high demand after its record-breaking launch, which is why all eyes are on Walmart’s Switch 2 restock next. There are still millions of gamers who want to buy a Switch 2. And as our in-depth Nintendo Switch 2 review makes clear, it’s easy to see why. This is the best console Nintendo has ever made, and a massive improvement over its predecessor in every meaningful way.

As we predicted last week, we soon got confirmation that Walmart would be the next retailer to go live with more Switch 2 stock. The Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock takes place on Wednesday, June 25 at 9pm ET/6pm PT, so make sure you subscribe to The Shortcut to get a link straight to the relevant page, and an alert in case you forget.

We’ve helped thousands get a Nintendo Switch 2, and we’re not stopping anytime soon. (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

It’s important to note that Walmart’s Switch 2 restock is exclusive to Walmart+ members, who will get “early access” for an hour. While that might disappoint some, it should stop bots and resellers in their tracks. You also have plenty of time to sign up to Walmart+ so you don’t miss out. It’s likely the console will be out of stock after the early access period is over, so just be warned.

Both the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle will be in stock online on Wednesday, June 25 at 9pm ET/6pm PT, and, according to our restock analysis, we believe this will be the biggest Switch 2 restock since Walmart sold the console on since June 6.

Remember: our pro tip is to go for the Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle if you can. Not only do you save $30 on one of the best Switch 2 games, but Nintendo is priortizing the bundle over the standalone console. It means there will be more stock of the $499 bundle as opposed to the $449 standalone console.

You need Walmart+ to get a Switch 2

Walmart+ members get an hour of early access to the next Switch 2 restock. (Credit: Walmart)

Again, it’s worth repeating that you need to be a Walmart+ member ahead of the June 25 Switch 2 restock to give yourself the best chance of getting one. A Walmart+ membership will be required during the first hour of the June 25 restock, and it must be a paid membership. This means the Walmart+ free trial won’t work if you want to buy a Switch 2, and you’ll have to skip over the 30-day free trial window for the subscription.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Twitter/X is still a great way to get our pre-order tracking alerts on your phone

We’re tracking other Switch 2 restocks

Of course, we’ll be keeping an eye on other retailers for any possible Switch 2 restocks in the meantime, and after Walmart’s latest inventory goes live. Just like we alerted people to GameStop’s weekend restock, we’re also watching retailers like Target, Best Buy and even Amazon closely.

Every time the Switch 2 has been in stock, The Shortcut sends out a timely restock alert in our Substack Chat, which monitors inventory 24/7. It’s the best way to get in-stock notifications, with a growing community that’s dedicated to helping others find the console, even after they’ve bought one themselves.

Why you can trust The Shortcut for Switch 2 restocks

The Shortcut has helped thousands looking for the latest Nintendo Switch 2 restock information. The Shortcut is the #1 consumer technology publication on Substack and specializes in helping US consumers find the tech products they want at the best prices – many will have found us during the PS5 restock days, and trust us to help you find the latest hard-to-find tech.

We know countless people are searching for a Nintendo Switch 2 restock every day, so sign up to our alerts to save yourself the hassle and disappointment of revisiting every website only to find no new information. At first you may not succeed, but as you can see below, stick with The Shortcut and you’ll get a Switch 2 sooner rather than later.

Testimonials like these make our Switch 2 restock tracking worth it. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Thanks to our dedicated team and instant alerts, no other tech publication in the US has been able to match The Shortcut’s accuracy and success rate. So, if you want a Switch 2, join our Chat and turn on notifications on X to get the latest information about the next Nintendo Switch 2 restock.

Have questions? Ask our journalists in The Shortcut’s Substack Chat.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.