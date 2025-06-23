Best Buy will restock the Switch 2 today (Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🎮 The Shortcut is tracking the next Nintendo Switch restock with in-stock alerts

🌟 Best Buy has officially revealed it’s holding a Switch 2 restock today

⏰ It’s likely to be in stock at 12pm ET / 9am PT, according to past history

🔜 The Walmart Switch 2 restock will also be on Wednesday, June 25

💬 Priority Alerts: The Shortcut subscribers can enter our Substack Chat for 1:1 help and get alerts about the specific restock time

🔔 Turn on notifications for Matt Swider on X to get additional alerts

If you’ve been waiting for a Best Buy Nintendo Switch 2 restock, you’re in luck today. Best Buy, the largest electronics retailer in the US, officially announced it will have limited inventory of the console for online orders today, June 23.

The official restock time hasn’t been announced, but it’s likely to be at 12pm ET / 9 am PT, according to The Shortcut’s exclusive data tracking Best Buy Switch 2 restocks.

Want a leg up? As always, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation and will alert The Shortcut subscribers as soon as the listings go live. We’ve already informed The Shortcut Chat that a restock is happening before we can get this article published.

Best Buy will have Nintendo Switch 2 in stock today.

More Switch 2 restocks

Best Buy’s Switch 2 restock follows a surprise bundle release from GameStop on Sunday, June 22. The Switch 2 bundle included the console with Mario Kart World, a 256GB Samsung microSD Express card, a Joy-Con Charging Grip, and two official Switch 2 racing wheels from Nintendo.

Walmart has also revealed it’s holding a Switch 2 restock on Wednesday, June 25 at 9pm ET/6pm PT, so make sure you subscribe to The Shortcut to get a link straight to the relevant page, and an alert so you don’t miss out.

Remember: Walmart’s Switch 2 restock is exclusive to Walmart+ members, who will get “early access” for an hour. This should stop bots and resellers in their tracks, but it’s likely the stock will be sold out after the early access period ends. Oh, and you must be a paid member. This means the Walmart+ free trial won’t work if you want to buy a Switch 2, and you’ll have to skip over the 30-day free trial window for the subscription.

Both the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle will be in stock online on Wednesday, June 25 at 9pm ET/6pm PT, and this will be the biggest Switch 2 restock since Walmart sold the console on June 6.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Twitter/X is still a great way to get our pre-order tracking alerts on your phone

Why you can trust The Shortcut for Switch 2 restocks

The Shortcut has helped over 12,000 people get a Nintendo Switch 2 since it released. We’re the #1 consumer technology publication on Substack and specialize in helping US consumers find the tech products they want at the best prices.

Countless people are searching for a Nintendo Switch 2 restock every day, so sign up to our alerts to save yourself the hassle and disappointment of revisiting every website only to find no new information.

Testimonials like these make our Switch 2 restock tracking worth it. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Thanks to our dedicated team and instant alerts, no other tech publication in the US has been able to match The Shortcut’s accuracy and success rate. So, if you want a Switch 2, join our Chat and turn on notifications on X to get the latest information about the next Nintendo Switch 2 restock.

Have questions? Ask our journalists in The Shortcut’s Substack Chat.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.