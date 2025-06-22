The Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock has been scheduled for this week (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🎮 Walmart will restock the hard-to-find Nintendo Switch 2 this week

🌟 You’ll see both Walmart’s Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundle in stock

📆 Restock date & time: Wednesday, June 25 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

🤔 The Switch 2 restock is exclusive to Walmart+ members who get ‘early access’

🤖 This will cut down on the bots and resellers buying the console

The next Nintendo Switch 2 restock is this week, according to Walmart, noting that the hard-to-find console will finally be in stock online through its website.

Both the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle will be in stock online on Wednesday, June 25 at 9pm ET/6pm PT, and, according to restock analysis, this will be the biggest Switch 2 restock Walmart sold the console on since June 6.

This restock will happen on June 25 at 9pm ET/6pm PT. For the last big restock, Walmart had "twice as much inventory" as it did on launch day, according to exclusive US retail sources.

You need Walmart+ to get a Switch 2

There’s one catch with this Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock, and it could be in your favor if you’re still trying to buy the highly sought-after console. A Walmart+ membership will be required during the first hour of the June 25 restock, and it must be a paid membership. This means the Walmart+ free trial won’t work if you want to buy a Switch 2, and you’ll have to skip over the 30-day free trial window for the subscription.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

The good news is that the $12.95 barrier to entry for Walmart+ should eliminate the bots and resellers trying to buy the console for profit. We saw resellers do this when the PS5 restock crisis occurred in 2021 until Walmart implemented similar measures. People who really want this Switch 2 restock at Walmart will pony up the $12.95.

Of course, Walmart is hardly the only retailer in the US that will have Nintendo Switch 2 in stock – we just don't know when and where it'll be restocked yet outside of Walmart online.

Exclusive Switch 2 restock tips

The Shortcut has helped alert more than 12,000 US consumers to buy a Switch 2 console, and we’re ready to prep you for the massive June 25 restock with notifications and exclusive reporting.

Nintendo Switch 2 restock tips

Lots of Switch 2 console inventory: Walmart is the largest retailer in the US, so it’s no surprise that it has the most Switch 2 console inventory of any American retailer. Best Buy is second but Walmart is still the top retailer by a wide margin Frequent Switch 2 restocks in waves: Walmart has had Nintendo Switch 2 in stock five times before this week, according to The Shortcut’s exclusive restock tracking data: April 24, April 26, May 30, June 5, and June 6. The June 25 restock will mark three weeks since the last restock, meaning it will have plenty of consoles. Fast delivery: Walmart Switch 2 orders have been shockingly fast, according to our data, and having Walmart+ should speed up the process. New Switch 2 purchases on June 25 should be at your door by the weekend. Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle in stock: The best way to purchase a Switch 2 is to buy the console bundled with Mario Kart World. It’ll save you $30 on the best Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. It may be the most popular version of the console (versus buying the standalone Switch 2), but there’s much more stock of this version. The Walmart+ requirement is a good thing: Having a Walmart+ membership has its perks, including early access to the Nintendo Switch 2 restock on June 25. By Walmart paywalling the restock, it actually increases your chances, as both resellers and casual gamers will be turned off.

Switch 2 is likely to sell out in under an hour

The fine print from Walmart suggests that Nintendo Switch 2 will be exclusive to Walmart+ members for one hour. The Switch 2 restock will be an “early access” perk of the paid Walmart+ membership on June 25, according to Walmart.

But the popular and well-rated console (see our Nintendo Switch 2 review to see why) won’t be in stock for very long, according to our restock forecast. It’s possible that consoles will be left over after the 60-minute exclusive window in some regions of the US after the 60-minute exclusive window, but it is highly unlikely. Switch 2 is very popular right now.

