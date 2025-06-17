📆 Amazon Prime Day 2025 runs from July 8 at 12:01am PT to July 11, lasting 96 hours instead of the usual 48

Amazon has revealed when this year's Prime Day sales extravaganza will take place. If you're looking to save big with the online retailer, Amazon Prime Day 2025 begins on July 8 at 12:01am PT and ends on July 11.

It means this year's Prime Day will run for 96 hours instead of the usual 48 hours we're used to. This could mean that we won't see a fall Prime Day event this year, which took place in October last year, but hopefully means a better selection of deals.

As with every Amazon Prime Day, there will be millions of items on sale, including new themed daily drops called "Today's Big Deals". These deals will feature some of the most enticing discounts and offers available, and are exclusive to Prime members.

Expect offers from Samsung, Levi's, Kiehl's and many more once Amazon Prime Day rolls around. Of course, we'll share some of our favorite deals, so stay tuned to The Shortcut during Prime Day 2025.

If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up or start a free trial to access member-exclusive deals. Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and a 30-day trial is available if you're eligible.

You'll find some discounts on Amazon thanks to some early Prime member deals on home tech upgrades, household essentials and more. However, we'd recommend waiting until July 8 when Prime Day officially begins to get the most bang for your buck.

The Prime Day announcement comes shortly after Nintendo's first-party software returned to Amazon. Nintendo and Amazon have been locked in a mysterious dispute which means Amazon hasn't listed any first-party Nintendo Switch 2 games or hardware. However, even though we haven't seen the console listed for MSRP yet, an Amazon Nintendo Switch 2 restock could happen sooner rather than later.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.