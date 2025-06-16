Nintendo Switch 2 seems to be in stock at Amazon, but it’s too good to be true (Image credit: Matt Swider / Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Amazon is the one major retailer in the US that hasn’t had the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock on its website. That changed in the last few days, but you should still avoid it.

The Amazon Nintendo Switch 2 listings range between $600 and $900, prices that are well above MSRP. This is due to unofficial third-party resellers hawking the highly sought-after console via Amazon Marketplace, which we will explain further later on in this article.

The Shortcut has turned off its Amazon Switch 2 notifications for this reason. Instead, we have doubled down on tracking the Nintendo console at Walmart, Target, GameStop, Best Buy, and Sam’s Club this week. The good news is that the Switch 2 is becoming easier to buy than, say, the PS5 restock situation of 2020 and 2021.

Why Amazon suddenly has Switch 2 in stock

Amazon in the US was curiously absent from the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order on April 24, ceding a lot of sales to Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop. It also wasn’t part of the launch week sales on June 5, when more American stores sold Switch 2, including Sam’s Club, Costco, Verizon and Antonline. Nothing from Amazon, though.

Further confusing US customers, Amazon has suddenly had the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock this past week, but at higher than MSRP prices, topping out at $999 right now. Why? This is because Amazon allows third-party resellers (think: drop shippers) to use its product pages to sell items directly to consumers.

With the Nintendo console out of stock, resellers have taken advantage of the system. It’s a process that Walmart also uses, and it’s become extremely confusing for casual buyers who aren’t aware of how Amazon and Walmart’s third-party marketplaces work. Only buy from “Sold & Shipped by Walmart” in the case of Switch 2 restocks.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

Instead, try Walmart and Best Buy online

Walmart and Best Buy have become the go-to stores for finding the Nintendo Switch 2 online now that we’ve seen Best Buy’s first and only online Switch 2 restock on June 11. Walmart has had several pre-order and restock opportunities, always having the most inventory of all the retailers in the United States.

Target, Costco, and GameStop, meanwhile, have been prioritizing in-store Switch 2 restocks. You may stumble upon the console, but it’s really a crapshoot, whereas online purchases are a sure thing once it’s in your cart. No driving to the store required. But if you do go to stores, ask around for the console (in case they just came in and aren’t sitting on store shelves) and go when the doors open. That’s been a good strategy for our Chat subscribers.

