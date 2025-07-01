Best Buy has the next Nintendo Switch 2 restock in the United States for in-store customers. (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Best Buy Nintendo Switch 2 restock in the US takes place today, July 1, when your local store opens, offering gamers another chance to purchase the sold-out console. Since it’s a nationwide in-store restock, we recommend arriving early in the morning to buy the console.

Our alerts for the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle last week went out to thousands of US consumers, and the console sold out in about an hour. Similarly, for the July 1 restock, Best Buy cautions that it’ll have “limited quantities” at its stores – so make sure you show up early to give yourself the best chance.

Want a leg up? The Shortcut subscribers get early notifications in Substack Chat as soon as stores in the US have Switch 2 consoles in stock.

Switch 2 restock schedule for the US

You can find participating stores on Best Buy’s website.

We’ve been diligently tracking Nintendo Switch 2 restocks ever since the console’s launch on June 5, almost one month ago. We’ve also helped thousands of subscribers obtain a Switch 2 pre-order before the release date came around.

However, it’s become more difficult to get the console now than when we wrote our comprehensive Nintendo Switch 2 review a few weeks ago. Demand shows no sign of slowing down, which is why the Switch 2 is still tricky to find.

We’ve noticed that in the midwest of the US, it’s a little easier to find Switch 2 in stock, but in metro areas like LA and New York City, the console remains sold out.

The hype around Switch 2 is only increasing, as more US consumers slowly become aware of Nintendo’s new console (remember: not everyone is on top of the big tech releases). Nintendo is also benefiting from word of mouth, as people share clips and screenshots of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games they’re playing. The fact that the console is also portable, means just someone taking it outside could act as free marketing for Nintendo.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

The high demand for Nintendo’s console has also carried over to some of the best Switch 2 accessories. The All-In-One case and Switch 2 GameCube controller have been more challenging to find, and we’re still waiting to see more 512GB and 1TB microSD Express cards. We’re also tracking Switch 2 accessories live with push notifications in our Substack Chat and on X.

Best Buy and Walmart online restock

Best Buy’s in-store restock plans means we may not see an online restock anytime soon (though The Shortcut team is tracking it just in case). We still expect to see more inventory appear during mid-to-late July, which is when we predict the next big online restock will happen. It’s probably going to be at Walmart, though, and there’s a good chance Walmart+ members will get first priority again. The Walmart+ requirement may annoy some, but the paywall at least helps to deter bots and resellers. As a result, the Switch 2 was easier to snag on June 25.

Walmart always has the most inventory for Nintendo Switch 2 restocks and restocks are always aimed at online consumers, not in store shoppers. This can make buying a Switch 2 from Walmart a hectic experience, but here’s our pro tip: the more devices you have waiting in line during a Walmart Switch 2 restock, the better your chances become of buying the popular console.

We can’t provide a definitive date yet for the next Walmart Switch 2 restock, but we expect it to be on or around the time of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 release date in late July. Our US retail sources are privy to when consoles will be in stock anywhere from a week to a few days ahead of time and we’ll relay that exclusive info to subscribers of The Shortcut.

