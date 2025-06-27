(Credit: Evan Blass)

📱 Samsung is announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on July 9 in NYC

🤏 The phone is expected to be Samsung’s thinnest foldable to date

📸 It’s rumored to come with a 200MP rear camera, better performance, and bigger screens

🕵️‍♀️ We’ve been tracking rumors for months and have a release date prediction

📅 Here’s when we think Samsung will start shipping the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung has a big summer planned for 2025. Not only is the company rumored to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a much larger cover display, a few new Galaxy Watches as part of the Galaxy Watch 8 family, and even new Galaxy Buds, but it’s also announcing the wildly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7.

This device, in particular, has been in the limelight a lot over the past few months. Consistent rumors, leaks, and reports have revealed a lot about the foldable like its design, specs, and price. Combined with Samsung’s own teasers that hint at an “Ultra” experience, it seems like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be one of the most interesting smartphones of 2025.

We know the phone will make its debut at Unpacked on July 9 in Brooklyn, but Samsung hasn’t confirmed when the Z Fold 7 will start shipping. Of course, being The Shortcut, it’s our job to anticipate when these phone launches will occur and relay that information to you so you can get your order in ASAP. Based on previous launch events and release dates, here’s when we think Samsung will start shipping the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 release date prediction

(Credit: Evan Blass)

🕵️‍♀️ Here’s our take. According to our research, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely go up for preorder on July 9 and go on sale July 23 or July 25.

After Samsung wraps up its Unpacked events, the devices it announces usually go up for preorder soon afterward. Unlike Apple, Samsung doesn’t wait a few days to start taking pre-orders - it just opens them. Samsung is even letting you reserve a spot in line to pre-order right now, while also giving you a $50 Samsung.com credit for doing so.

As for the ship date of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it can vary. Samsung typically waits 14-16 days after preorders open to launch its devices, during which a flurry of reviews from news outlets and creators will surface. Given that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 shipped two weeks after it was announced and the Fold 5 took 16 days, we predict that Samsung will choose either July 23 or 25 for the Fold 7. (Samsung also tends to release devices on Wednesdays and Fridays, which is why we left July 24 out as a possibility).

Given that the phone will be a larger upgrade than the Fold 6 was compared to the Fold 5, there’s a chance Samsung will take its time and nail down production before it starts shipping the Fold 7. It’s all still up the air, but right now, it seems like Samsung won’t have any issue getting it out to the world.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors

(Credit: Android Headlines)

According to all the leaks and rumors we’ve seen, it sounds like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be a big upgrade for Samsung’s foldable series. The phone is expected to be the thinnest foldable that Samsung has ever shipped - and one of its thinnest phones to date. It’ll reportedly be 4.5mm thick when open and 8-9mm when closed, giving Samsung’s engineers a challenge to fit everything they need into an ultra-slim design.

The thickest part of the phone is expected to house a massively upgraded 200MP main camera. There will also be an ultra-wide and telephoto alongside it, which will make it the most robust camera system Samsung has ever included on a folding phone.

The displays are expected to grow from 6.3 inches to 6.5 inches on the front, and from 7.6 inches to 8 inches on the inside. Under the hood, Samsung will likely include an optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, complete with beefy RAM and storage tiers. There will also reportedly be a 4,400mAh battery, stereo speakers, and a hole-punch cutout for both selfie cameras.

Samsung is also expected to keep the same pricing as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which means the Fold 7 could start at $1,899.

