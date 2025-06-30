🙁 Sony has quietly raised prices on some PS4 and PS5 games in Brazil and Turkey

📈 It comes after a price rise that affected PS Plus users in South and Central America

🤞 Sony Brazil had previously said that price rises wouldn't come into force until October, and would affect first-party games only

💰 Sony has also raised the price of older titles, such as Infamous Second Son from 2014

Sony has suddenly raised PlayStation Store prices in Brazil and Turkey on selected PS4 and PS5 games.

It comes after an April price increase on PlayStation Plus in certain South and Central American countries, which included Brazil, and recent console price rises in other regions.

According to Game Rant, Sony's press team in Brazil stated that there wouldn't be any game-related price rises through summer 2025. Any price increases would only take place after the release of Ghost of Yotei on October 2, 2025. In addition, only first-party titles would see price changes.

However, it appears that these changes have arrived months earlier than anticipated, and extend to third-party games on the PlayStation Store as well as Sony's own.

Some fans have noted that older PlayStation titles such as Demon's Souls and Infamous: Second Son, released in 2020 and 2014 respectively, have become more expensive than ever, which they feel is unfair.

In addition, pre-order prices for upcoming titles such as The Outer Worlds 2 have gotten a lot more expensive. As of the current price rise, it's now costing Brazilian fans 456 BRL, or roughly $83, for the standard edition game.

With this in mind, Sony isn't alone in implementing similar pre-order price rises. Nintendo has come under fire for the fact that Mario Kart World, the Switch 2's pack in title, is also $80. Microsoft recently announced that some of its first-party games would be $80 moving forward, beginning with The Outer Worlds 2.

As with the previous rises, Sony has justified the price increase on "challenging market conditions", including fluctuating exchange rates. With this, prices have increased for games and add-ons in Brazil, although according to Sony, these decisions are region-specific, and reflect the "current economic environment".

Sony is facing a class action lawsuit over its PlayStation Store pricing in the Netherlands and the UK. The suits argue that PlayStation Store prices are “artificially high”, and that the Japanese company is preventing gamers from buying digital PS4 and PS5 games elsewhere for a more competitive price.

