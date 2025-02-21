👨‍⚖️ Another class action lawsuit has been filed against Sony

📈 The lawsuit alleges that PlayStation Store prices are “artificially high”

🤔 Sony is facing similar claims from Portugal and the UK

🤝 If you’ve made a purchase from the PlayStation Store in the Netherlands you can join the suit

Sony is facing another class action lawsuit over its PlayStation Store pricing. A Dutch consumer group called Massaschade & Consument has alleged that Sony’s PlayStation Store prices are “artificially high”, and that the Japanese company is preventing gamers from buying digital PS4 and PS5 games elsewhere for a more competitive price.

Research by the foundation shows that digital games cost an average of 47% more than their physical equivalents, while the distribution costs for Sony are lower. This isn’t too surprising, and it’s why we recommend purchasing the disc version of Sony’s console in our PS5 Disc vs PS5 Digital comparison.

The class action lawsuit (as spotted by Tweakers) isn’t the first to be filed against Sony over its pricing policies. Sony is facing similar claims in Portugal, and a £5 billion class action lawsuit was filed in the UK in November 2022.

In statement on Massaschade & Consument’s website, the lawsuit alleges:

“The gaming industry is now bigger than the film, TV and music industries combined. Sony, as the manufacturer of the world’s best-selling console, is one of the most powerful – if not the most powerful – players in this market. And with such power comes responsibility. In the EU, it is illegal for large companies to abuse their position to make more profit at the expense of consumers. Yet Sony does not fully comply with these rules. “When you buy a digital game or in-game content, Sony ensures that this can only be done via its own PlayStation Store. Sony keeps the market for itself in this way and can keep the prices artificially high. As a result, you pay more, without getting anything extra in return. This is also called the ‘Sony Tax’.”

Dutch PlayStation users who have made a purchase from the PlayStation Store at any point since November 29, 2013, can join the collective claim free of charge.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.