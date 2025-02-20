🙌 Rockstar is bringing its PS5 and Xbox enhancements to GTA 5 PC

📆 A free update arrives on March 4 and adds new graphical enhancements

💪 PC players can enjoy greater ray tracing implementation and higher resolutions/frame rates

🙏 The update should make the wait for GTA 6 a little easier for PC players

Rockstar has announced that GTA 5 on PC will receive a free upgrade on March 4, bringing the game in line with the definitive edition versions that released on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The free update comes ahead of GTA 6’s impending release, which is due to take place in the fall of this year. At least for consoles, that is. The release date for the PC version of GTA 6 is still unknown, though Corsair Gaming’s VP believes it could take place as early as next year.

Technical enhancements for the PC version include exclusive ray tracing features such as ambient occlusion and global illumination, plus ray traced shadows and reflections that we saw on PS5 and Xbox consoles. It should be a good test for anyone who’s picked up a RTX 5080 or RTX 5070 Ti.

The game will also support for AMD FSR1 and FSR 3, as well as Nvidia DLSS 3. Rockstar said the PC version will benefit from faster loading times using SSD and DirectStorage on supported devices. As expected, players can enjoy higher resolutions, higher aspect rations, and higher frame rates, too.

Those who like to use Sony’s DualSense controller on PC will also be pleased to hear that adaptive triggers will be supported, and audiophiles can look forward to Dolby Atmos support and improved fidelity of speech, cinematics and music.

The update will also bring several improvements to GTA 5 online, the game’s extremely popular multiplayer component. All the latest vehicles and performance upgrades will be available at Hao’s Special Works, animal encounters will be added, and players can purchase a GTA+ Membership.

Unlike on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the GTA 5 PC upgrade will be free, and you can migrate your Story Mode and Online progress to the new version. Support for the previous version of GTA 5 will continue, allowing anyone whose hardware does not meet the minimum requirements to keep playing. However, those on the original version of GTA Online on PC will be separated from players running the new version.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.