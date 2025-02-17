(Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 publisher Take-Two recently stressed the importance of a PC release, but reiterated that the console versions will come first. It’s left many wondering when Grand Theft Auto 6 could come to PC, and Corsair Gaming’s VP has made his own prediction.

Speaking in the company’s 2024 Q4 earnings call, Corsair Gaming’s financial VP Ronald van Veen said: “My understanding now, it’s going to come out in the fall for console, and then early 2026 for PC.” (Thanks, VGC.)

If that proves to be the case, it means GTA 6 would be released on PC far earlier than anyone expected.

Rockstar’s port timing isn’t easy to predict, but it took two years for GTA 5 to come to PC, but it took 15 years before Red Dead Redemption finally made the jump. While it’s unlikely PC gamers would have to wait that long, a release that’s closer to consoles would be most welcome.

Borderlands 4 release date announcement recently narrowed GTA 6’s release date. With Borderlands 4 releasing in September, it’s likely Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch in October, November or December. November seems most likely, though recent rumors suggest a late October release date.

