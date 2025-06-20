(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

💰 The Nintendo Switch 2 OLED may cost around $499.99, possibly exceeding $500 due to rising electronics prices

📆 It’s expected to release in 2029, aligning with Nintendo's last upgrade release cycle

👀 Likely improvements include an OLED display, increased storage (up to 512GB), and enhanced battery life

👍 The console may feature better HDR in handheld mode, while maintaining a screen size close to 8 inches for ergonomic reasons

The Nintendo Switch 2 may have only just been released, but it won't stop people from hoping for a Nintendo Switch 2 OLED model in the future. After all, some were disappointed that the Switch 2 reverted to using an LCD panel, which can't offer the same flawless blacks or vivid colors as an OLED – though it comes mighty close.

A Nintendo Switch 2 OLED model seems like an obvious upgrade then. But when will we see the refreshed Switch 2 arrive and how much will it cost? We'll answer those questions and more below.

Nintendo Switch 2 OLED price prediction

The Nintendo Switch OLED retails for $349.99, which is $50 more than the original Switch was launched for in 2017. If Nintendo follows the same pricing pattern, the Nintendo Switch 2 OLED price could be $499.99.

However, with consoles and electronics prices increasing every year, don't be surprised if the Nintendo Switch 2 OLED breaks the $500 mark.

Nintendo Switch 2 OLED release date prediction

The Nintendo Switch OLED launched four years after the Switch 1, which means those who are waiting for a better Switch 2 display have a long wait ahead. It's unlikely Nintendo would want to release an upgraded console earlier, as a Switch 2 OLED could reinvigorate sales and bring in late adopters.

We can expect the Nintendo Switch 2 OLED release date to be sometime in 2029, then, if Nintendo follows its previous strategy.

Nintendo Switch 2 OLED: what else can we expect?

The Nintendo Switch OLED brought a host of improvements aside from just having a better display. The display was increased from 6.2 inches to 7 inches, and the kickstand was completely redesigned. Nintendo also improved the speakers, and increased the internal storage from 32GB on the Switch to 64GB on the Switch OLED.

The Nintendo Switch 2 OLED also retains the Switch 2019 model's improved battery life, which sees the console last between 4.5 and 9 hours, depending on the game you're playing.

We could see Nintendo add more storage to the Switch 2 (potentially expanding from 256GB to 512GB) though increasing the screen size seems unlikely. At just shy of 8 inches, the Switch 2 display is already one of the biggest on the market. Making it any larger would likely cause ergonomic issues and may even make some games look less appealing when blown up to an even larger screen.

Nintendo will likely improve the Switch 2's battery life, though. However, this will probably occur with the current model over time, once Nintendo switches to a more advanced manufacturing process. However, expect the Nintendo Switch 2 OLED to retain any battery life gains.

As we mentioned in our Nintendo Switch 2 review, Nintendo has improved practically every aspect of its previous console, making further recommendations more difficult to highlight. Nintendo might be able to make HDR brighter in handheld mode, as the Steam Deck OLED's display is much brighter. However, it's worth noting that the Switch 2 screen already has a higher peak brightness than the Switch 1 OLED. In addition, the Steam Deck's display doesn't offer 120Hz or VRR support.

A Nintendo Switch 2 OLED seems like an inevitability, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement from Nintendo – or some Switch 2 OLED rumors and leaks to appear – until we can find out more.

