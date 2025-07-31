🎮 There’s a new budget-friendly controller that could be perfect for your Nintendo Switch 2

With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the market and fans rapidly getting their hands on them (y’know, whenever they restock), third-party accessories are cropping up left and right. Many companies are taking the fight for your dollars to the Nintendo Switch 2 controller market, and GuliKit has an enticing new model called the Elves 2 that could be the perfect budget-friendly option.

The Elves 2 controller costs just $29.99 and launches today. It has a very user-friendly design with a symmetrical joystick layout, all the buttons you need for gameplay, and an easy-to-grip form factor. It also has a six-axis gyroscope that enables motion controls, so Mario Kart Tour should be a blast with this guy.

What makes this especially good for the Switch 2 is its ability to remotely wake up your console, which is a rarity in the third-party controller market altogether. It’s a feature that’s virtually exclusive to Nintendo’s first-party controller, but not any more. An update should come to GuliKit’s more expensive Elves 2 Pro to support the same feature, but there’s no word on when it could arrive.

In addition, the Elves 2 controller has up to 20 hours of battery life, dual-rotor vibration motors, and supports Windows, Android, and iOS devices. You won’t find some premium features on this controller like an NFC chip for pairing Amiibos, remappable buttons, adjustable joystick sensitivity, and a chat button for Switch 2 users.

The controller is available at Amazon in Coral Red and Translucent Black. It also looks like orders are starting to go out to customers.

