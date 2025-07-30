(Credit: Evan Blass / X)

📱 The Pixel 10 series isn’t seeing a price jump compared to the Pixel 9

💰 That’s according to a new report which “reveals” the pricing of Google’s next phones

💵 All four devices will reportedly cost the same as their 2024 counterparts

🏷️ That means the Pixel 10 will start at $799

📅 Google will announce its next Pixel phones on August 20

Google isn’t increasing the price of the Pixel 10. That’s according to a new report from Android Headlines, who’s been responsible for a lot of Pixel 10 leaks over the past few months. The publication has shared an article in which it claims to reveal the US pricing of the upcoming Pixel 10 series, and none of the models seem to have a higher price than their equivalents in the Pixel 9 family from 2024.

That’s great news. Not only are concerns like tariffs a looming threat for markets like smartphones, there were even rumors that Google could increase the price of some of its phones. Luckily, it seems like all four Pixel 10 devices will share the same prices as last year.

This means the Pixel 10 series will start at $799 for the 128GB model. To double the storage, it’ll set you back $899. The Pixel 10 Pro will start at $999 and come with 128GB of storage by default. The 256GB model will cost $1,099, the 512GB model will be $1,219, and the new 1TB model will reportedly cost $1,449.

Then there’s the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL, which is reported to start at $1,199. That’s technically higher than the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s starting price, but only because Google is eliminating the 128GB model, instead starting the device at 256GB. If you want 512GB of storage, it’ll cost you $1,319, while the 1TB model will cost $1,549.

The new Pixel 10 Pro Fold will keep the same $1,799 starting price for 256GB of storage, according to AH. The 512GB model will reportedly cost $1,919, while the 1TB model will be priced at a whopping $2,149.

All four Pixel 10 devices are rumored to include six months of Google’s AI Pro plan, which gets you access to more powerful Gemini models and extra cloud storage in Google Drive. You’ll also get six months of a Fitbit Premium membership and three months of YouTube Premium.

Google is announcing the Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 on August 20 at an event in New York City. All four phones will come with a handful of upgrades like better performance, improved cameras, and new AI tricks. We’ll be covering all of Google’s announcements later next month, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.