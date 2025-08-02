👓Meta new Oakley smart glasses are slowing hitting the market

🚵 The Oakley Meta HSTN are ideal for athletes

👀 They’re very similar to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses we’ve come to know, but they aren’t identical

📝 Here are the key differences between the Oakley Meta HSNT and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Meta and Oakley want to add tech and AI to your next pair of sunglasses.

The two companies have partnered on an updated pair of smart glasses, following the success of Meta and Ray-Ban’s glasses. Powered by Meta AI, the $399 glasses can help answer questions on the go, take phone calls, record videos and take pictures, play music, and more, all in a package that looks like a normal pair of glasses.

The Oakley Meta HSTN are built for athletes and come with a few differences compared to the older Ray-Ban specs, but they share a lot of similarities you may not know about.

So, the question is: should you get the Ray-Ban Meta glasses or go with the Oakley Meta HSTN? Let’s break it down.

Oakley Meta HSTN vs Ray-Ban Meta: what’s the difference?

(Credit: Meta)

😎 Lots of styles vs. one (for now). The Oakley Meta HSTN glasses are only available in a single frame: HSTN. You can customize the lens polarization, get prescription lenses, and more to make them feel more reflective of your personal taste, but if you aren’t satisfied with the HSTN frame, you’ll need to resort to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Those are available in three different frames in a variety of styles: Wayfarer, Headliner, and Skyler.

🔋 Double the endurance. With the glasses’ slightly thicker design, Meta was able to cram a larger battery into the Oakley Meta HSTN. How much larger is unclear, but it can translate to twice the endurance of the Ray-Ban Meta, delivering eight hours of usage on a full charge and up to 48 hours with the included case. The Ray-Ban Meta can last up to four hours on a charge and up to 36 hours with the case, so if you’re worried about your glasses dying too early, the Oakley Meta HSTN are for you.

📹 Better video on the Oakleys. Meta also includes a more capable camera on the Oakley Meta HSTN than what you get on the Ray-Ban Meta. While it’s also a 12MP lens, the key difference is in video quality: you can record video in up to 3K resolution, opposed to just 1080p. This gives you more detail and clarity in each video you capture. Photo quality is identical between the glasses.

⚙️ Identical performance. Both pairs of glasses come with the same processor, so you’ll get identical performance whether you’re wearing Ray-Bans or Oakleys. Meta has a new chip called AR1+ it’s likely to bring to its products in the future, but that hasn’t happened yet. You also get the same microphone and speakers, which let you take hands-free phone calls and play music.

🤖 Same AI tricks. Meta AI is also identical across all of Meta’s glasses, so you’ll get all the latest features like asking for recipes based on certain ingredients, capturing photos hands-free, asking questions about your environment, live translation, and more.

🛍️ Price and style are your decisions. The two big questions you should ask yourself when deciding between Oakley and Ray-Ban Meta glasses are these: how much do I want to spend, and what style do I want? The Ray-Ban Meta start at $299 while the Oakley Meta HSTN will start at $399 (once additional styles go on sale). You can only choose the HSTN frame if you want Oakleys, while three different frames are available with the Ray-Bans. Sure, video quality and battery life are both better on the Oakleys, but that doesn’t mean much if you don’t vibe with the HSTN frame. Start with the style that suits you best, then make your decision from there.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoopand Instagram @LegendaryScoop.