(Credit: Android Headlines)

⌚️ The Google Pixel Watch 4 price just leaked

📈 According to a new report, it won’t be seeing any price hikes this year

📱 That falls in line with what we expect the Pixel 10 prices to be like

📅 Google is expected to announce the Pixel Watch 4 on August 20

Google is keeping the Pixel Watch 4 price identical to the Pixel Watch 3, according to a new leak from Android Headlines. The publication’s report says that the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 will start at $349, which is the same as last year’s model. The larger 45mm model will be priced at $399 as a result, which is great news for those who might’ve been worried that the watch’s price would go up this year.

Pricing of Google’s 2025 Pixel devices has been a big question. Over the past few months, we’ve seen conflicting reports about whether any of Google’s devices would see an increase in price, whether because of the price of components or tariff issues. Fortunately, at least according to leaks, it seems like the entire Pixel family for this year will keep the same pricing as last year’s lineup.

For those curious, the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 with cellular will cost $399, while the 45mm model with cellular will be $449. Android Headlines says the watch will also come with six months of Fitbit Premium, as well as a month free of YouTube Premium.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is rumored to come with minimal design changes, save for new charging pins on the side of the device that will support much faster charging speeds. The watch could also come with a Google-built chipset for better performance and a larger battery thanks to a thicker design. The Pixel Watch 4 will be revealed alongside the Pixel 10 family on August 20 during Google’s New York City event.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.