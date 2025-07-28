Antigravity is a new Insta360 drone brand (Image credit: Antigravity)

🚁 Antigravity is a new drone brand that is teasing the use of 360º cameras

📸 It’s an incubated brand from Insta360, the maker of 360º camera and gimbals

🚀 The first product will be a sub-249g drone with 8K resolution for ‘everybody’

🆚 Antigravity is poised to disrupt the dominant drone maker, DJI

🗓️ August 2025 unveil for the first Antigravity drone

Immersive camera maker Insta360 is launching a new drone brand today, promising to usher in the future of aerial exploration and storytelling with its first product next month.

Antigravity is poised to be a disruptor to DJI, the dominant drone manufacturer. While it isn’t showing off its first product today, the brand says it’ll be “combining the world’s first 360 drone with true immersive capture” when it launches its first product in August.

"Today, most drones are tools. With Antigravity, we're aiming higher," said Anigravity head of marketing BC Nie. "While others compete on specs, we've flipped the script, reimagining what a drone should be able to do. The result is something that empowers real emotion and enables experiences like freedom, creativity, and discovery for everyone."

Here’s the teaser video:

A drone for everyone

The first Antigravity is described as a sub-249g form factor with an 8K resolution to match. It seems like Insta360 is combining its 360º camera prowess with unmanned aerial vehicles.

What’s interesting is that Antigravity seems to be targeting a broad market, ranging from creators to families with little to no drone experience. From experience, I can tell you that flying drones can be intimidating for casual fliers trying to navigate a drone in 3D space and position a rotating single-lens camera.

“It's for anyone who's ever wanted a drone, but felt it would be too big of an investment for something they may never be able to use to its full potential.

Ease of use is the starting point for all Antigravity products. Users don't need experience. They don't need a checklist — the drones can be operated intuitively. While the rest of the industry is designing products for experts, Antigravity is building drones for everyone; beginners, experts, and everyone in between.

When will Antigravity’s first drone launch?

Antigravity's first drone is set to be unveiled in August 2025, according to the company.

It seems as if Insta360’s incubated drone brand has been in the works for several years, touting “After years of quiet development, the technology is ready to support a new kind of drone experience.”

Boldly, Anigravity says, “The brand aims to own this space completely, and replace the technical complexity inherent in both drone flying and 360-degree videography with expressive, story-first experiences that are easy to master yet exceptionally powerful.”