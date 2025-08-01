📹 The DJI Osmo 360 is DJI’s first-ever 360° action camera

🌐 Records in 360° with up to 8K 50fps video and 120MP photos

🐌 Slow-motion capture at up to 100fps at 4K or 60fps at 6K

💘 Smaller, lighter, and records faster 8K footage than the Insta360 X5

📅 US availability to be announced later, while the DJI Osmo 360 launches worldwide elsewhere

💵 DJI announced suggested US pricing to start at $599

DJI has announced its first 360° camera just days after Insta360 spun off a new Antigravity drone company.

The DJI Osmo 360 can record full 360° action at 8K and 50fps, utilizing its two 1-inch square-shaped sensors. For slow motion, you can record up to 100fps at 4K or 60fps at 6K. You can also take 120MP 360° photos with the DJI Osmo 360

The new square-shaped sensors allow DJI to utilize the entire sensor while recording 360° footage. Other cameras only use part of their rectangular sensors while recording 360° footage. This enables the DJI Osmo 360 to effectively utilize 25% more of its sensor for better low-light sensitivity and image quality.

The new sensor also allowed DJI to design a smaller, lighter, and longer-lasting 360° camera. The DJI Osmo 360 is shaped like a hard drive and is only a little thicker than a portable SSD, while weighing 183 grams.

DJI Osmo 360 specs and features

It packs in a 1,950mAh battery that’s good for 100 minutes of non-stop 8K 30fps recording. DJI has also introduced a new Battery Extension Rod that gives users an additional 180 minutes of 8K/30fps recording time.

Also, like DJI’s recent cameras and drones, the Osmo 360 comes with integrated storage, giving users 105GB of space without needing to insert an SD card.

DJI Osmo 360 vs Insta360 X5

DJI Osmo 360 biggest rival is Insta360’s latest X5 action camera(credit Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

While the Insta360 X5 impressed us at its launch four months ago, the DJI Osmo 360 appears to beat it in several ways.

The DJI Osmo 360 records faster 8K 50fps video at a higher 10-bit quality for more flexible color editing.

The Insta360 X5 can only record at up to 8K/30fps and shoot 72MP photos with its smaller 1/1.28-inch rectangular sensors. The Insta360 X5 is also almost 20 grams heavier, but features a more flexible and repairable design with swappable lenses.

Sample photos from the DJI Osmo 360 (credit: DJI)

However, Insta360 edges out the DJI Osmo 360 with faster 4K 120fps slow motion. The Insta360 X5 also has a larger 2,400mAh battery, but no internal storage.

It’s also worth noting that GoPro has a new GoPro Max camera coming later this year, so it’ll be an interesting three-way competition to see which comes out on top.

Coming to the US later

The DJI Osmo 360 Adventure Combo comes with 3x batteries, a selfie stick, and all these accessories (credit: DJI)

The DJI Osmos 360 is available now, but won’t be in the United States until a later date. DJI also only has a suggested starting price of $599 for the Osmo 360 on its own or $699 with the Adventure Combo that adds a multi-battery charger, selfie stick, and other accessories.

This suggested price also might increase depending on how the Trump tariffs evolve. Thanks to these tariffs, other American-exclusive price increases have included Xbox consoles, the original Nintendo Switch, as well as Nikon and Fujifilm cameras and lenses.

In Europe, you can pick up a DJI Osmo 360 now for €479.99 and the Adventure Combo for €629.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.