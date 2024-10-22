📷 The new Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is the first dual AI chip action camera

🤖 Dual AI chips promise to greatly improve image processing in two stages

🔍 Also features an upgraded 8K sensor and a wider FOV lens

🤳 Larger flip-up touchscreen, plus added wind guard and removable lens guard

🔋 Longer battery life and Endurance Mode for double the recording time

Insta360 broke ground with the first AI-powered action camera, and now it's doubling down with the new Ace Pro 2.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 comes with a dual AI chip. First, it uses a Pro Imaging chip for image processing and noise reduction. Then a separate 5nm AI chip adds additional image processing while supposedly improving camera performance. That’s a pretty thin explanation on paper, but we’ll be able to handle the camera soon.

(credit: Insta360)

The action camera also features an upgraded ​​1/1.3-inch 8K sensor paired with a Leica Summarit lens with a wider 157-degree field of view. It can shoot up to 8K30fps or 4K60fps video as well as 4K120fps slow-motion.

That’s not all that’s new. The touchscreen also features a larger 2.5-inch flip-up display. There’s a new bulky wind guard that gives this camera a pronounced bottom lip, but it reduces ​​wind and noise to a minimum. You can also now remove the lens guard in case you fully bust up this action camera.

The Insta360 Ace 2 even features longer battery life thanks to a larger 1800mAh battery. Users can also put the camera in a new Endurance Mode that allows them to record 4K30fps for 50% longer than the original Insta360 Ace Pro. The new battery can also be fast charged to 80% in just 18 minutes.

You can dive a little deeper with the Ace Pro 2 (credit: Insta360)

It’s even a little more rugged now. Insta360 claims the Ace Pro 2 can dive slightly deeper to 39 feet in the water.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 seems like a thoroughly upgraded action camera, and it’s available to preorder today for $399 with the standard kit. It’s also available in a dual battery kit for $419.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.