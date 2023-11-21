➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Insta360 Ace & Ace Pro

Insta 360 has announced its first AI-powered action cameras, the Insta360 Ace and Insta360 Ace Pro.

The two action cameras boast large image sensors, including a 1/1.3" sensor on the Ace Pro and a 1/1.2" sensor on the Ace, and a Leica Summarit lens. Those image sensors can take 48MP photos and record video in 8K resolution.

But what makes Ace and Ace Pro truly unique is how their 5nm AI chip powers several AI features including improving video quality (especially in low-light) and image stabilization. Insta360 has notably improved its FlowState Stabilization with a 360° Horizon Lock that keeps your video perfectly level similar to the GoPro Hero 12.

The AI chip also enables shooting modes like AI Warp, which applies an animated, cell-shaded style look to your background. There’s an AI Highlights Assistant that can clip your videos and create a highlight reel all in-camera for you to share.

Alternatively, the Insta360 Ace cameras can seamlessly pause recording in the middle of your capture session whenever you want to cut out a boring stop in the action.

Both Insta360 Ace cameras also feature a 2.4-inch flip touchscreen, that can flip forward for vlogging or when you want to see yourself recording. Insta360 rates battery life to last for more than two hours, and with PD charging, it can fully recharge over USB-C in 22 minutes.

Intsa360’s newest action cameras boast a rugged magnetic quick-release system similar to the DJI Osmo Action 4. And speaking of rugged, the Insta360 Ace cameras can dive into water as deep as 33 feet.

The Insta360 Ace Pro will retail for $449 while the Insta360 Ace costs $379, and both cameras are available today.

