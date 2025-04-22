(credit Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📸 Insta360 introduces its new X5 8K 360-degree camera

↔️ Features a larger sensor and new Triple AI Chip image processor

🎥 Records 8K30fps PureVideo for better low-light and high-res 5.7K60fps HDR footage

🎞️ InstaFrame mode shoots one auto-framed, flat video and one full 360-degree video at the same time

🔎 Upgraded camera body with removable lenses and built-in wind guard

The new Insta360 X5 takes 360-degree video to new heights with larger 1/1.28" sensors that shoot up to 8K30fps video.

The Insta360 X5’s new 1/1.28" sensors are 144% larger compared to X4's, allowing them to capture more light while also being higher resolution. The 360-degree camera actually records in a supersampled 11K that scales down to 8K.

On the image processing side, there’s a new Triple AI Chip made up of one 5nm AI Chip and two Pro Imaging Chips. Insta360 boasts that this new chip in the X5 is 140% more powerful than the previous X4, and it leverages this processing power to eliminate noise, producing clean, uncompressed images in any lighting condition.

Insta360 promises improved low-light shooting with a new AI-powered PureVideo mode. Also, if you want to shoot with better color and higher highlights, Active HDR now captures at higher resolution 5.7K60fps. The X5 also adds a new InstaFrame shooting mode that shoots one auto-framed flat video and a full 360° video at the same time.

(credit Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The Insta360 X5 also features plenty of physical upgrades to the 360-degree camera itself. It has a replaceable camera lens system. There’s also a built-in wind guard to help silence wind noise while an improved audio algorithm sharpens immersive sound.

On the post-editing side, Insta360 says they’ve revamped their phone app with a sleeker and simpler interface. Users can also one-tap the Dewarp to remove fisheye distortion, and there are over 40 AI templates to quickly edit and assemble their videos.

The Insta360 X5 is on sale now for $549.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Insta360, and other retailers. For anyone in New York, Insta360 has a Grand Central Terminal pop-up event where you can try out the new 360-degree camera yourself starting now.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.