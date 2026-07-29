(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Cyberpunk 2077 remains a standout title on PC, and a showcase for those with high-end hardware. The Steam Machine may not be armed with the most powerful GPU or CPU, but our best Steam Machine settings for Cyberpunk 2077 still result in a gorgeous-looking game that delivers a smooth 60fps throughout.

Ray tracing is off the cards here, and we’re targeting 1440p with FSR 4. Don’t miss the rest of our best Steam Machine settings for the following titles below: