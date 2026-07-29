Best Steam Machine settings for Cyberpunk 2077
You'll need to dial in our Steam Machine settings, chooms
Cyberpunk 2077 remains a standout title on PC, and a showcase for those with high-end hardware. The Steam Machine may not be armed with the most powerful GPU or CPU, but our best Steam Machine settings for Cyberpunk 2077 still result in a gorgeous-looking game that delivers a smooth 60fps throughout.
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Ray tracing is off the cards here, and we’re targeting 1440p with FSR 4. Don’t miss the rest of our best Steam Machine settings for the following titles below:
🧑🚀 Best Steam Machine settings for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
🐍 Best Steam Machine settings for Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain
Note: These Steam Machine settings target 1440p/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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