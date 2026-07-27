(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Stardew Valley has lit up the Steam most-played charts ever since its release, and it feels right at home on the Steam Machine. Our best Steam Machine settings for Stardew Valley will help you get the best experience when playing at 4K resolution, as you’ll need to do some menu tweaks.

Don’t forget to check out our growing list of the best Steam Machine settings below, as we continue to test and share optimized