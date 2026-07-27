Best Steam Machine settings for Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley feels at home on the Steam Machine
Stardew Valley has lit up the Steam most-played charts ever since its release, and it feels right at home on the Steam Machine. Our best Steam Machine settings for Stardew Valley will help you get the best experience when playing at 4K resolution, as you’ll need to do some menu tweaks.
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Note: These Steam Machine settings target 4K/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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