(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake remains one of the best survival horror games ever made, and it runs great on the Steam Machine once you’ve dialed in the right settings.

Our best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil 2 remake achieve a solid 60fps throughout without sacrificing image quality. You can even keep ray tracing on, as it doesn’t have much of an impact on performance. However, there are a few settings that need to be tweaked to keep the action smooth. Don’t forget to check out our other Steam Machine best setting guides below: