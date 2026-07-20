Best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil 2 remake
RE2 remake is right at home on the Steam Machine
Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake remains one of the best survival horror games ever made, and it runs great on the Steam Machine once you’ve dialed in the right settings.
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Our best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil 2 remake achieve a solid 60fps throughout without sacrificing image quality. You can even keep ray tracing on, as it doesn’t have much of an impact on performance. However, there are a few settings that need to be tweaked to keep the action smooth. Don’t forget to check out our other Steam Machine best setting guides below:
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Note: These Steam Machine settings target 1440p/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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