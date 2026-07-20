Best Steam Machine settings for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
Relive BioWare's epic sci-fi RPG on the Steam Machine with these settings
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition runs wonderfully on the Steam Machine with the right settings. You can essentially enjoy the game with everything turned up to max at 60fps, though running the game at 1440p is certainly the sweet spot for the Steam Machine.
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With our best Steam Machine settings for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, you can stop obsessing over the frame rate and experience three of the best sci-fi RPG games ever made from the comfort of your couch.
Note: These Steam Machine settings target 1440p/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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