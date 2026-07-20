Best Steam Machine settings for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Witcher 3 runs great on the Steam Machine
CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt remains one of the most engrossing RPGs you can play, and with new content coming in 2027, the game will be a popular choice for Steam Machine players.
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With our best Steam Machine settings for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you can enjoy a crisp 1440p resolution at a rock-solid 60fps. The game still looks fantastic today, though compromises have to be made, as ray tracing and a 4K resolution are out of reach when running the game on Valve’s compact cube.
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Note: These Steam Machine settings target 1440p/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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