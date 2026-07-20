(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Doom may have released in 2016, but it still looks incredible and runs at a locked 60fps on the Steam Machine with the right settings.

Ripping through hordes of demons with practically every setting turned up to max makes the game well worth revisiting or playing for the first time on Valve’s little black box, and our best Steam Machine settings for Doom (2016) will ensure you’re getting the right balance of visuals and performance.