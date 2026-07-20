Best Steam Machine settings for Doom (2016)
Rip and tear your way through hell on the Steam Machine
Doom may have released in 2016, but it still looks incredible and runs at a locked 60fps on the Steam Machine with the right settings.
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Ripping through hordes of demons with practically every setting turned up to max makes the game well worth revisiting or playing for the first time on Valve’s little black box, and our best Steam Machine settings for Doom (2016) will ensure you’re getting the right balance of visuals and performance.
Note: These Steam Machine settings target 1440p/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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