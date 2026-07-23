Best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil 7
Resident Evil 7 is still scary on the Steam Machine
Resident Evil 7 marked a return to form for Capcom’s survival horror series, and it’s just as skin-tingling scary today. Our best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil 7 provide the best balance between image quality and a solid 60fps lock, meaning you can worry less about the frame rate and more about what lurks around the corner.
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Resident Evil 7 can hit 4K and 60fps pretty consistently, but sticking with a 1440p resolution offers more consistent results for those without a VRR display. Don’t forget to check our other best Steam Machine settings guides below.
🧑🚀 Best Steam Machine settings for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
🐍 Best Steam Machine settings for Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain
Note: These Steam Machine settings target 1440p/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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