(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Resident Evil 7 marked a return to form for Capcom’s survival horror series, and it’s just as skin-tingling scary today. Our best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil 7 provide the best balance between image quality and a solid 60fps lock, meaning you can worry less about the frame rate and more about what lurks around the corner.

Resident Evil 7 can hit 4K and 60fps pretty consistently, but sticking with a 1440p resolution offers more consistent results for those without a VRR display. Don’t forget to check our other best Steam Machine settings guides below.