Best Steam Machine settings for Yakuza 0
Kiryu's unforgettable adventure is well worth playing on the Steam Machine
Yakuza 0 is arguably one of the best entries in the series, and fans will be pleased to know it runs without a hitch on the Steam Machine. Our best Steam Machine settings for Yakuza 0 target a 4K resolution at 60fps, and by tweaking a few simple options and not going overboard, it’s easy to achieve.
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If you’ve yet to play Yakuza 0 or simply want to replay Kiryu’s epic adventure, dial in our recommended settings. Don’t forget to check out our other Steam Machine settings below:
🧑🚀 Best Steam Machine settings for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
Note: These Steam Machine settings target 4K/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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