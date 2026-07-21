(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Yakuza 0 is arguably one of the best entries in the series, and fans will be pleased to know it runs without a hitch on the Steam Machine. Our best Steam Machine settings for Yakuza 0 target a 4K resolution at 60fps, and by tweaking a few simple options and not going overboard, it’s easy to achieve.

If you’ve yet to play Yakuza 0 or simply want to replay Kiryu’s epic adventure, dial in our recommended settings. Don’t forget to check out our other Steam Machine settings below: