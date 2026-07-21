Best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil 5
Resident Evil 5 runs like a dream on the Steam Machine
Capcom’s Resident Evil 5 remains a firm fan-favourite, and thankfully it runs flawlessly on the Steam Machine. It might be old, but running at 4K/60fps with every graphical setting matched out produces a visually gorgeous game, even after all these years.
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Our best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil 5 target 60fps and a rock-steady frame rate at 4K. Don’t forget to check out our other best Steam Machine settings below:
🧑🚀 Best Steam Machine settings for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
Note: These Steam Machine settings target 4K/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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