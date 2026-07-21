(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Capcom’s Resident Evil 5 remains a firm fan-favourite, and thankfully it runs flawlessly on the Steam Machine. It might be old, but running at 4K/60fps with every graphical setting matched out produces a visually gorgeous game, even after all these years.

Our best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil 5 target 60fps and a rock-steady frame rate at 4K. Don’t forget to check out our other best Steam Machine settings below: