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Persona 5 Royal is renowned for its stylish UI, toe-tapping soundtrack, and engrossing story, and it’s the perfect fit for Valve’s Steam Machine. It’s another game that runs at a crystal-clear 4K resolution without upscaling, and a rock-solid 60fps.

Our best Steam Machine settings for Persona 5 Royal take the guesswork out of which settings to turn up or down, and ensures you’ll have a great time with Atlas’ classic turn-based RPG. Don’t forget to check out our other best Steam Machine settings guides: