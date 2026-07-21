Best Steam Machine settings for Persona 5 Royal
The Phantom Thieves have never looked so good
Persona 5 Royal is renowned for its stylish UI, toe-tapping soundtrack, and engrossing story, and it’s the perfect fit for Valve’s Steam Machine. It’s another game that runs at a crystal-clear 4K resolution without upscaling, and a rock-solid 60fps.
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Our best Steam Machine settings for Persona 5 Royal take the guesswork out of which settings to turn up or down, and ensures you’ll have a great time with Atlas’ classic turn-based RPG. Don’t forget to check out our other best Steam Machine settings guides:
🧑🚀 Best Steam Machine settings for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
Note: These Steam Machine settings target 4K/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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