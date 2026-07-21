Best Steam Machine settings for Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption rules on the Steam Machine
Red Dead Redemption remains an all-time classic, and it’s PC release means players can enjoy Rockstar’s western epic with better visuals and smoother frame rates than Xbox 360 and PS3 fans had to endure. Our best Steam Machine settings for Red Dead Redemption work wonderfully, as the game has no trouble running at 1440p and ‘Ultra’ settings.
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There is headroom to hit 4K, but the 1440p native image looks so clear that you really don’t need to suffer the performance hit, especially if you want to keep a locked 60fps. Check out our other best Steam Machine settings to optimize your favorite game for Valve’s little black box.
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Note: These Steam Machine settings target 1440p/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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