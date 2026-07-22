(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

GTA 4 is, for many, the best entry in the series, though everyone has their own personal favorites. Even today, Rockstar’s classic holds up incredibly well, and our best Steam Machine settings for GTA 4 let you play the game in 4K at an unwavering 60fps.

Grand Theft Auto 4 was never the best PC port, but thanks to more powerful hardware, the game runs far better than ever before. It’s also still stuck at 720p 30fps on Xbox 360, as no remaster has been announced. Don’t forget to check out our other best Steam Machine settings below: