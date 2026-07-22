(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain features expansive environments and beautiful visuals, all of which are rendered without issue on the Steam Machine. Valve’s compact cube can run the game at 4K/60fps with our best Steam Machine settings for Metal Gear Solid 5, which is better than the 1440p PS4 Pro version and a big bump over the muddy 900p resolution on Xbox One.

Don’t forget to check out our other best Steam Machine settings for the titles below and keep a lookout for more games in the future.