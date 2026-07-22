Best Steam Machine settings for Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain
Hideo Kojima's last Metal Gear Solid game is an ideal fit for the Steam Machine
Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain features expansive environments and beautiful visuals, all of which are rendered without issue on the Steam Machine. Valve’s compact cube can run the game at 4K/60fps with our best Steam Machine settings for Metal Gear Solid 5, which is better than the 1440p PS4 Pro version and a big bump over the muddy 900p resolution on Xbox One.
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Don’t forget to check out our other best Steam Machine settings for the titles below and keep a lookout for more games in the future.
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Note: These Steam Machine settings target 4K/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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