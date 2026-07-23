Best Steam Machine settings for Palworld
Raise and battle Pals on the Steam Machine with these settings
Palworld is one of the most popular games on Steam, and its 1.0 release after leaving early access means millions are jumping into the game for the first time. And with our best Steam Machine settings for Palworld, you can enjoy building your base and capturing Pals without worrying about performance.
Want more Steam Machine best settings guides? Subscribe to The Shortcut as a free or paid subscriber to help support our work and access exclusive content 🙏
Even though you can play Palworld comfortably at 1440p ‘Medium’ settings, we opted for 1080p to provide more overhead when things get busy. Don’t forget to check out our other best Steam Machine settings for more titles below.
🧑🚀 Best Steam Machine settings for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
🐍 Best Steam Machine settings for Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain
Note: These Steam Machine settings target 1080p/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Shortcut to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.