(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Palworld is one of the most popular games on Steam, and its 1.0 release after leaving early access means millions are jumping into the game for the first time. And with our best Steam Machine settings for Palworld, you can enjoy building your base and capturing Pals without worrying about performance.

Even though you can play Palworld comfortably at 1440p ‘Medium’ settings, we opted for 1080p to provide more overhead when things get busy. Don’t forget to check out our other best Steam Machine settings for more titles below.