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Resident Evil Village continued Capcom’s return to form and is a gripping experience from beginning to end. With our best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil Village, you can expect a crisp 1440p resolution at a locked 60fps, no matter how intense the action gets.

Because of the increased demands of Resident Evil Village’s more open areas, ray tracing isn’t an option unless you lean heavily on FSR 1.0 and drop the resolution further. We decided against that as ray tracing doesn’t deliver much of a visual impact and is often impossible to notice. Check out our growing list of the best Steam Machine settings below.