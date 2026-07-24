Best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village looks fantastic on the Steam Machine with the right settings
Resident Evil Village continued Capcom’s return to form and is a gripping experience from beginning to end. With our best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil Village, you can expect a crisp 1440p resolution at a locked 60fps, no matter how intense the action gets.
Want more Steam Machine best settings guides? Subscribe to The Shortcut as a free or paid subscriber to help support our work and access exclusive content 🙏
Because of the increased demands of Resident Evil Village’s more open areas, ray tracing isn’t an option unless you lean heavily on FSR 1.0 and drop the resolution further. We decided against that as ray tracing doesn’t deliver much of a visual impact and is often impossible to notice. Check out our growing list of the best Steam Machine settings below.
🧑🚀 Best Steam Machine settings for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
🐍 Best Steam Machine settings for Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain
Note: These Steam Machine settings target 1440p/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Shortcut to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.