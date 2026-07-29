Best Steam Machine settings for Monster Hunter World
Get ready for the hunt with our Monster Hunter World Steam Machine settings
Monster Hunter World brought Capcom’s incredibly popular RPG to western audiences in a big way, and it remains extremely popular even though a sequel has been released. With our best Steam Machine settings for Monster Hunter World, you can focus more on hunting ferocious creatures and less time on fiddling with graphical settings.
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We targeted 1440p at 60fps, and that means we can turn practically every setting up to high – though there is one graphical quirk that needs to be lowered or disabled completely. Don’t forget to check out our growing list of the best Steam Machine settings below, as we continue to test and share more optimized settings for popular titles.
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Note: These Steam Machine settings target 1440p/60fps with VRR turned off. If you have a 4K/120Hz display with VRR, you can experiment with different refresh rates and unlocked frame rates.
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