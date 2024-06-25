Today’s 10-story newsletter continues below the calendar ⤵️

The new Moto Razr+ was revealed today. Samsung (July), Google (August, surprise!) and Apple (September) are next (Image credit: Max Buondonno)

We’re three weeks from Amazon Prime Day and after that, three new smartphones will launch in speculation succession. The Shortcut team will test them all.

Of course, today, Motorola didn’t want you to forget about the 20th Anniversary of the Moto Razr, so it’s launching the Moto Razr+ 2024, which we got to try out (hands-on below). But there’s more to this story than just phones – watches are coming, too:

⌚ Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

⌚ Google Pixel Watch 3

⌚ Apple Watch 10

The smartwatches are rumored to show up at each launch event. Again, there’s “one more thing” you’ll want to see if you – literally – have your 💍 ring finger on the pulse of hot new tech trends.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring in platinum silver at MWC 2024 (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

I anticipate the gadget that’ll get the most mainstream press is…

So far, Apple and Google don’t seem to have a smart ring in development (that we know of). It’s just Samsung and itty-bitty Oura Ring.

Expect that to change if Samsung sales skyrocket. 🚀📈

Dive deeper into Samsung's event

Samsung is even bullish enough to offer a $50 instant discount (with your email sign-up) if you "reserve" interest (aka sign up for free reminders)

📆 Your Tech Calendar

How rude! Google just butted in line, shaking up the smartphone race by deciding to launch its phones in August. We’re all about tech drama!

🚀 The ‘Made By Google’ launch event to reveal the Pixel 9 series

📆 August 13 is two months sooner than usual (typically in October)

🍎 It may leapfrog Apple’s iPhone 16 event (usually in September)

⌚ The Pixel Watch 3 should also debut – with bigger sizes

🤖 Expect AI talk as Google’s Gemini AI model has been a big focus

The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 may arrive sooner than anyone had expected, according to a ‘Made By Google’ event invite received by The Shortcut.

Google’s launch event will take place on August 13, 2024 at 10am PT. Our invite to the keynote suggests a mix of new Pixel devices and fresh AI announcements:

We’ll be there in person!

Google has been creeping up on Apple’s launch event dates, moving from October to the end of September last year. Now it’s leapfrogged the expected iPhone 16 launch date with these expected announcements:

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3 XL

I loved testing the face-swap technology of Google’s “Best Take” on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The fact this AI feature also came to the $500 Pixel 8a we just reviewed means Google isn’t holding back on doling out its best AI features to less capable phones.

🐸 To me, AI for all is the real way in which Google can leapfrog Apple, especially if you take one look at the limited Apple Intelligence compatibility list.

Dive Deeper into Google's event

👀 Amazon has announced when its Prime Day sales event will take place

📆 The sales extravaganza begins on Tuesday, July 16, at 12:01am PT / 3:01am ET

⏳ You’ll have until midnight on Wednesday, July 17, to get the best deals

💰 You’ll need to subscribe to Amazon Prime to get the biggest discounts

Amazon has revealed the dates of when its Prime Day sales extravaganza will take place. Prime members can look forward to an incredible range of discounts on July 16, with the deals coming to an end on July 17.

If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and always cancel your membership after that point. If you do stay subscribed, however, you’ll get access to perks like free delivery, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and a free Kindle book every month.

Like every year, we’ll be rounding up the best offers that we think are worth cashing in on, so make sure you head back to The Shortcut to see our roundup of the most tempting discounts and offers. We’ll also email the best deals to you directly and share them on X so don’t forget to follow us.

🤭 Walmart Deals event takes place before Amazon Prime Day

📆 The sale event runs from July 8 to July 11

👍 Walmart+ members will get five hours of early access to the best deals

🙌 We’ll be rounding up the best deals on The Shortcut

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Walmart is holding a sales event of its own. Walmart Deals takes place between Monday, July 8, and Thursday, July 11, and will include offers on thousands of popular items.

As we’ve come to expect, Walmart+ members will have early access to shop the hottest deals five hours before anyone else. Walmart has shared some of the early deals, and we’ve included the best ones below:

Moto Razer+ 2024 has a bigger cover display (Photo credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🎉 It’s the 20th anniversary of the Razr and Moto has two new foldables

👀 We got to see and touch the Moto Razr+ & Moto Razr 2024

📺 The new Moto Razr+ has a bigger 4” outer screen & better cameras

⚙️ It also uses the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset

🤖 AI features: summarizing notifications, transcribing voice notes, and analyzing your photo gallery for search

📆 The release date is July 24, 2024, for $699 and $999 respectively

It’s hard not to dig the Moto Razr+ design, especially on the Razr’s 20th birthday. The newest iteration, which arrives on July 24, has a 4-inch outer screen when folded and a 6.9-inch main screen when unfolded. Plus, Motorola is keeping up with the times, adding AI features and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip (the first phone we’re testing with the new Qualcomm chipset inside).

I’m curious about how it’ll do against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 which I reviewed last August, and if it’ll truly be both $999 when that Galaxy Z Flip 6 arrives on July 10. Stay tuned for a full review on The Shortcut.

Dive deeper with our Razr+ 2024 hands-on

📱 5. Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra leaks point to a super slim device

👀 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has leaked ahead of its official reveal

📆 It’s due out early next year

📏 The tablet will retain the same form factor and design as the previous model

💪 It could be powered by a Snapdragon X Elite chip

Samsung Unpacked is taking place on July 10, but one of the devices that won’t be shown at the event is the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. However, Android Headlines has shared some renders that provide our best look yet at the tablet.

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the same size as the Tab S9 Ultra and will include quad speakers tuned by AKG. The tablet will remain the largest Android tablet on the market, with its 14.6-inch display. It’ll also retain the dual front and dual rear cameras.

The tablet could be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. An X Elite chip would put it in contention with the impressive Apple M4 iPad Pro, but Samsung might opt for the less powerful chip.

📉 6. Save 15% on the LCD Steam Deck until July 11

👍 Valve has knocked 15% off its LCD Steam Deck models

👏 You can pick up the 64GB and 512GB models for less

📆 The sale ends on July 11, 10am PT

❌ The Steam Deck OLED isn’t on sale

Valve has slashed the price of its LCD Steam Deck models, which means you can get the 512GB version for under $400. The 64GB eMMC SSD model is currently $296.65 (was $349) and the 512GB SSD model is now $381.65 (was $449).

Valve launched a revised version of the Steam Deck, the Steam Deck OLED, but the older LCD model is still worth a look, especially at this price. You’re missing out on the OLED screen, better battery life, and some extra tweaks under the hood, but the LCD model holds up fairly well despite these drawbacks.

Buy it now

⌚ Nomand’s premium Apple Watch Sport Band has a new color

⏲️ The limited-edition color is a collab with our friends at The Verge

📐 It’s available in the 45mm and 49mm sizes via Nomand’s website

💰 It’ll cost you $10 more than Apple’s Sport Band

If you aren’t familiar with Nomad at this point, it’s time to get with the program. They’re one of the best accessory makers for all of your Apple devices, from their amazing leather iPhone cases to their various MagSafe wireless charging stations. They’re also known for their Apple Watch bands, and the company has just released a new limited edition in collaboration with fellow friendly tech site The Verge (no we’re not afraid to test and review products from other publications and creators).

Dive deeper

✉️ 8. Google adds a Gemini AI sidebar to Gmail

🤔 Google’s rolling out its Gemini AI into its most popular apps

🤖 Gmail users will notice a new sidebar when using the application

🤝 Gemini AI can help you summarize email threads and more

📱 The feature is also available on the Gmail mobile app

Google is adding its Gemini AI to its suite of applications, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive. The new Gemini side panel in Gmail can summarize email threads, suggest responses, and even help you draft a new email.

You can also ask questions and find specific information from emails within your inbox of from your Google Drive files. You can use Gemini in the Gmail mobile app on Android and iOS to enjoy the same features as the side panel provides on the web.

Additional mobile features like Contextual Smart Reply and Gmail Q&A are coming soon, but get ready to have an AI assistant to help you with your emails from now on.

📈 Nintendo’s online service has improved dramatically since it launched

💰 It offers the best value out of the three main platforms and is a must-have for those who love classic games

👏 Nintendo finally has an online offering it can be proud of

💪 The service will only continue to improve when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches

Nintendo Switch Online got off to a shaky start, but it’s slowly become the best value service out there – especially if you’re a fan of retro games. What’s exciting is that the service will carry over to Nintendo Switch 2, giving Nintendo an established online platform to build on for the first time.

Nintendo’s online service is the only one out of the big three platforms that hasn’t increased in price, despite adding more value. Nintendo added Game Boy titles for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers and also introduced the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier.

If you’re someone who plays Switch games online, is after the best deals, and also wants to revisit classic titles that still hold up today, Nintendo Switch Online is a must.

Read more

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Walmart: 12 months Switch Online

✅ Way more comfortable than using the Joy-Con

✅ Functions in Docked mode

✅ No stick drift

❌ Awkward button placement

❌ Can’t wake the console using the Home button

❌ No HDMI-CEC support

The CRKD Nitro Deck+ solves the biggest issue many have with Nintendo’s hybrid console: the questionable ergonomics when playing the best Switch games in Handheld mode.

However, it isn’t as easy to recommend as it should be. Despite being significantly more comfortable in the hand and boasting several benefits over Nintendo’s original design, the CRKD Nitro Deck+ is held back by its button layout.

It’s a real shame that CRKD Nitro Deck+ is let down by such an oversight, particularly as there’s much to appreciate about the accessory’s feature set. The controller can operate as a fully functional Dock, allowing you to leave Nintendo’s chunky add-on at home in favor of an all-in-one design. That’s a huge plus in itself. Check out the full review below.

