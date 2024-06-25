Matt Swider holding last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 while wearing the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Photo credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🗓️ The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be July 10 at 9am ET

📱 Two phones expected: Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

⌚ Two smartwatches too: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra

💍 One Ring to rule them all: Samsung Galaxy Ring

💰 Samsung is offering $50 off if you reserve interest aka sign up for reminders

The next round of Samsung phones and wearables will launch next month, with the new phones, smartwatches and even a ring slated for the company’s big event.

$50 Samsung devices – even Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled for July 10 at 9am ET and will take place in Paris, France, according to Samsung’s official announcement tonight. We’re never short of rumors leading up to the South Korean company’s launch events, so here’s what we’ve been writing about for weeks thanks to Samsung device leaks:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 should be slightly than the book-style foldable phone seen in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review (much needed), and the battery life of the flip phone-style Galaxy Z Flip 6 should offer better battery life than what The Shortcut testing team experienced in our Z Flip 5 review. It has to outpace the brand-new Moto Razr+ 2024 that just launched today.

$50 discount even on the Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring is its platinum silver color (Photo credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

We don’t know how much the Samsung Galaxy Ring will cost, but Samsung’s biggest rival, the Oura Ring Horizon, currently costs $349. There’s an entry-level smart ring, too, the Oura Ring Heritage, which costs $299. It’s likely that Samsung will rival its only major competition in the market with that $349 price.

That said, Samsung is running a $50 discount promotion when you buy any of the new Galaxy devices coming on July 10. It’s fairly easy to get by reserving interest through its website.

The question I have about the Samsung Galaxy Ring is there, if it’s so easy to get it for this $50 price, will Samsung factor that in and charge $399 for its smart ring or give us the Galaxy Ring for $349 before the discount.

Without competition besides Oura Ring (nothing from Apple or Google in this space), it feels like Samsung can charge whatever it wants – for now. Google just announced that its Pixel 9 launch event will take place on August 13, and Apple’s next event usually takes place during the first two weeks in September. But the Apple news will be dominated by Apple Intelligence and iPhone 16. No Apple ring in sight.

Stay tuned for more in-depth coverage on the Samsung Galaxy Ring and the rest of the device from the company. We’ll have reviews as soon as we get our hands on all of the new tech.