🚀 The ‘Made By Google’ launch event may reveal the Google Pixel 9

📆 August 13 is two months sooner than usual (typically in October)

🍎 It may leapfrog Apple’s iPhone 16 event (usually in September)

⌚ The Pixel Watch 3 should also debut – maybe with bigger sizes

🤖 Expect AI talk as Google’s Gemini AI model has been a big focus

The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 may arrive sooner than anyone had expected, according to a ‘Made By Google’ event invite received by The Shortcut.

Google’s launch event will take place on August 13, 2024 at 10am PT. Our invite to the keynote suggests a mix of new Pixel devices and fresh AI announcements:

You’re invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we’ll showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.

Google Pixel leapfrogs Apple’s event

Google Pixel launch events have been creeping up on Apple’s iPhone keynotes and, this year, the company will actually leapfrog the iPhone 16 event – if Apple sticks to the tried-and-true September launch timeframe, of course.

The Google Pixel 8 was released in October 2023 (although the launch event took place in September in a rare move). Google’s big shift is likely meant to beat Apple’s latest top-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to market in both timing and size. But Google, by shaking up the launch timeline, the Android maker will also butt heads with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch on July 10.

What to expect from the new Pixel devices

There are rumors that, on August 13, Google will launch as many as three new Pixel phones on in various sizes. This includes a Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro “XL” and a second take on the Google Pixel Fold, which had potential.

New leaks also suggest that Google will finally give us a Pixel Watch in two sizes. From our very first Pixel Watch review, we found its stylish circular smartwatch too small – so a Pixel Watch 3 XL is welcomed.

Google’s to challenge Apple Intelligence

Google should also have new ways to challenge Apple’s AI capabilities aka Apple Intelligence and its A18 Pro. Expect Gemini AI and its Tensor G4 chip to be a main topic during Google’s August 13 keynote. During our review testing, we have found Google’s phones to be slower in performance than both Apple’s iPhone and most Androids on our list of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones. It’ll be interesting to see how Google overcomes that when top-level AI performance is paramount.

Google could needle Apple by making new AI features available across the board while Apple Intelligence remains limited to just two phones

One way Google could needle Apple is by launching new AI features on more Pixel handsets without limiting them to the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Fold. So far, according to the Apple Intelligence compatibility list, Apple’s AI and the new Siri are limited to just two iPhones: the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (with the iPhone 16 expected to get Apple Intelligence).

Last year, Google gave consumers access to AI features like “Best Take” (where you could swap faces among a series of group photos) and Magic Eraser. Even “Best Take” worked on the budget $500 Google Pixel 8a we reviewed a few months ago.

We’ll find out more on August 13 at the Made by Google event. Our flight is booked to attend in person and offer you all of the details.