👀 Amazon has announced when its Prime Day sales event will take place

📆 The sales extravaganza begins on Tuesday, July 16, at 12:01am PT / 3:01am ET

⏳ You’ll have until midnight on Wednesday, July 17, to get the best deals

💰 You’ll need to subscribe to Amazon Prime to get the biggest discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2024 takes place from Tuesday, July 16, to Wednesday, July 17 this year, a week later than we’ve grown accustomed to. The sales extravaganza typically takes place from July 11 to July 12, but we’ll have to wait a few days longer to take advantage of the growing list of Amazon Prime Day deals. The event officially begins at 12:01am PT / 3:01am ET.

Like every year, we’ll be rounding up the best offers that we think are worth cashing in on. You’ll have to act quickly, though, as the best Amazon Prime Day deals tend to sell out fast. It’s the company’s take on Black Friday and often features the biggest discounts you’ll find throughout the year.

It’s a great chance to pick up a cheap 4K TV, a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, and save big on the best PS5 games, so make sure you head back to The Shortcut to see our roundup of the most tempting discounts and offers.

It’s worth reiterating that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best deals. If you’re new to Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and always cancel your membership after that point. If you do stay subscribed, however, you’ll get access to perks like free delivery, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and a free Kindle book every month.

Recently, other retailers have stepped in to steal some of Amazon’s thunder. Walmart recently announced its ‘Walmart Deals’ event, which takes place from Monday, July 8 to Thursday, July 11. It means you can get all your Black Friday shopping done well before November 29 rolls around.

Check out some of the best deals we found during Amazon Prime 2023, to see what you can expect on July 16. Don’t forget to subscribe to The Shortcut and follow us on X.

