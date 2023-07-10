Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: don't wait for Black Friday to save on a new phone
You can save on several of the latest flagship smartphones and the best of the rest during Amazon Prime Day
Let’s face it: smartphones are expensive, but thankfully you save a bunch of money during Amazon Prime Day. It officially starts tomorrow, but you can save with these Prime Day Smartphone deals! Moreover, it’s a great chance to finally upgrade your phone without waiting until Black Friday on November 24.
Remember that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the top Amazon Prime Day deals from July 11 to July 12, but luckily you can give Prime a try with a free 30-day trial! As well as the exclusive discounts, you’ll get free delivery, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and a free Kindle book every month!
Don’t forget you can get $5 free when you buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card, but you’ll have to act fast: the offer ends today at 11:59 pm PT, July 10. When it comes to discounts on the best phones, every little helps!
Prime Day quick links
Best Prime Day smartphone deals 📱
Motorola Razr+ – $849.99 at Amazon (save $150). You need to register in advance, so don’t miss out!
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – $873 at Amazon (save $126!)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – $1,399 at Amazon (save $400)
Google Pixel 7a – $449 at Amazon (save $50)
Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB – $799.99 at Amazon (save $100)
Google Pixel 6 Pro – $609.99 at Amazon (save $422!!!)
Best Prime Day smartwatch deals ⌚️
There’s more than just smartphones on sale during Prime Day; you can also save on Apple items, including the Apple Watch and Apple’s own charging solutions and several of the products that make up our best smartwatch list.
We’ve summarized these can’t-miss deals below!
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) & 2 years AppleCare+ – $529 at Amazon (save $299!!)
Apple Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) – $429 at Amazon (save $70)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) – $329 at Amazon (save $70)
Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) – $299 at Amazon (save $30)
Apple Watch SE (GPS) – $219 at Amazon (save $30)
Apple AirPods Max – $449 at Amazon (save $100)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) – $199 at Amazon (save $50)
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) – $149 at Amazon (save $20)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) – $99 at Amazon (save $30)
Apple MagSafe Charger – $31 at Amazon (save $8)
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter – $16 at Amazon (save $3)
Garmin Forerunner 745 – $355.30 at Amazon (save $144.69)
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music – $204 at Amazon (save $145)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 – $199 at Amazon (save $80)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – $192.76 at Amazon (save $207.23)
Fossil Men’s Gen 6 – $179 at Amazon (save $120)
Fossil Women’s Gen 6 – $179 at Amazon (save $120)
The best deal is $150 off the Motorola Razr+, an excellent discount on my favorite foldable phone. If you’ve been holding off on foldable phones, this is a deal you shouldn’t miss!
We’ll be rounding up all the best Prime Day deals over the following days, so keep checking back to see how you can save, and don’t forget to subscribe to The Shortcut.
