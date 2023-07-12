Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: grab a bargain ahead of Black Friday
You can save big on the best laptops before Prime Day ends with these great deals
It’s almost time for Amazon Prime Day to come to an end for another year, but don’t miss these Prime Day laptop deals before it’s too late. There are some big discounts on laptops from Asus, Acer, Lenovo, as well as plenty of gaming laptops on sale.
These laptop deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but newcomers can give Prime a try with a free 30-day trial. You’ll get a host of benefits, too, like free delivery and fast delivery, exclusive discounts, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and a free Kindle book every month.
Best Prime Day laptop deals 💻
Picking up a new laptop can not only boost your productivity but free you from the confines of your desk by allowing you to work comfortably wherever you wish. Check out these great Prime Day laptop deals below.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Everyday Notebook (Full HD, 8GB, Intel Core i3, 128GB storage) - $239 with Prime (was $299)
Asus Vivobook 14 (Full HD, 8GB, Intel Core i5-1235U, 256GB SSD) - $399 with Prime (was $479.99)
Acer Swift 3 Laptop (Full HD, 16GB, AMD Ryzen 5700U, 512GB) - $599 with Prime (was $799)
Asus ZenBook Pro (OLED, FHD, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3050, 16GB, 1TB SSD) - $1,049 with Prime (was $1,499)
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro (AMOLED 3K, Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB, 1TB) - $1,379 with Prime (was $1,749)
MacBook deals
Apple 2022 MacBook Pro M2 chip - $1,099 at Amazon (was $1,299)
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M2 chip - $1,799 at Amazon (was $1,999)
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Max chip - $2,799 at Amazon (was $3,099)
Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 chip - $1,399 at Amazon (was $1,499)
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals 🕹️
Want a laptop with a bit more oomph? A gaming laptop can not only crunch through the latest games, but they’re great for graphic design, video processing and streaming.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (AMD Ryzen 6000, RTX 3050, FHD, 120Hz) - $599 with Prime (was $899)
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i9, RTX 3070 Ti, QHD, 240Hz) - $1,499 with Prime (was $2,049)
Asus TUF Gaming A17 Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, GTX 1650, FHD, 144Hz) - $649 with Prime (was $799)
Asus TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7, RTX 3060, FHD, 144Hz) - $999 with Prime (was $1,299)
MSI Thin GF63 Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7, RTX 4050, FHD, 144Hz) - $859 with Prime (was $999)
We’ll be rounding up all the best Prime Day deals until midnight, so keep checking back to see how you can save, and don’t forget to subscribe.
